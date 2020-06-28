UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Records 62 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Count Rises To 12,715 - KCDC

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 07:10 AM

South Korea Records 62 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Count Rises to 12,715 - KCDC

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) South Korea has reported another 62 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours that took the total count to 12,715, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Sunday.

Fourteen new cases have been recorded in the capital of Seoul and 17 in the province of Gyeonggi among others.

The death toll in South Korea stands at 280. The number of recoveries has grown by 47 to 11,364, according to the health authorities.

In early April, the daily increase in coronavirus cases in South Korea dropped below 40, later stabilizing at about 10-20 cases.

On May 6, it dipped to two cases. However, later, the authorities discovered a new cluster linked to a young man who visited several clubs in Itaewon and tested positive for COVID-19 on May 6. Since then, several more clusters have been registered, and on May 28, the daily increment spiked to 79.

Meanwhile, for the past three weeks, the daily increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in South Korea had been within the 30-60 range.

Related Topics

Young Man Seoul South Korea April May Sunday Coronavirus

Recent Stories

During UAE Government’s regular media briefing o ..

5 hours ago

Muslim Council of Elders pledges its support to Al ..

6 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Sports Council announces resumption of i ..

6 hours ago

Iceland president set for landslide election win

7 hours ago

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council holds virtual ..

9 hours ago

KP assembly approves supplementary budget for fisc ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.