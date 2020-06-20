South Korea Records 67 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Count Rises to Over 12,370 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2020) Another 67 COVID-19 cases have been identified in South Korea over the past 24 hours that takes the total toll to 12,373, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Saturday.

Out of 67 new cases, 36 resulted from the internal transmission. Fourteen new cases have been recorded in the capital of Seoul and 17 in the province of Gyeonggi among others.

The death toll in South Korea stands at 280. The number of recoveries has grown to 10,856, according to the health authorities.

In early April, the daily increase in coronavirus cases in South Korea dropped below 40, later stabilizing at about 10-20 cases. On May 6, it dipped to two cases. However, later, the authorities discovered a new cluster linked to a young man who visited several clubs in Itaewon and tested positive for COVID-19 on May 6. Since then, several more clusters have been registered, and on May 28, the daily increment spiked to 79.

Meanwhile, for the past three weeks, the daily increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in South Korea had been within the 30-60 range.