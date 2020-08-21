South Korea Records Biggest Daily Rise in Number of COVID-19 Cases Since March 8 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 324 to 16,670 over the past day, marking the biggest daily increase since March 8, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Friday.

South Korea has been witnessing a new spike in the number of the coronavirus cases within the last several days: from 56 new cases last Thursday to 294 this Wednesday.

Out of 324 new cases, 315 resulted from the internal transmission and nine are imported ones. Seoul has confirmed 125 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, while the nearby province of Gyeonggi 102 more.

The death toll stands at 309 people, while the number of recovered people has increased by 57 to 14,120.

The South Korean authorities have tightened restriction measures in Seoul and the surrounding areas earlier in the week, canceling all social gatherings and group meetings over the increasing number of infected people, which is primarily associated with the activities of various religious groups, especially the Shincheonji Church of Jesus. Faith leaders from different religions have aired their grievances over the move.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 22.5 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 792,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.