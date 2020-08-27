UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Records Biggest Daily Rise In Number Of COVID-19 Cases Since March 7 - KCDC

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 07:10 AM

South Korea Records Biggest Daily Rise in Number of COVID-19 Cases Since March 7 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 441 to 18,706 over the past day, marking the biggest daily increase since March 7, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Thursday.

South Korea has been witnessing a new spike in the number of the coronavirus cases within the last two weeks: from 56 new cases in mid-August to 397 on Sunday.

Out of 441 new cases, 434 resulted from the internal transmission and seven are imported ones. Seoul has confirmed 154 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, while the nearby province of Gyeonggi 100 more.

The death toll stands at 313 people, while the number of recovered people has increased by 93 to 14,461.

The South Korean authorities have tightened restriction measures across the country on August 23 over the increasing number of infected people, which is primarily associated with the activities of various religious groups, especially the Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 24 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 824,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Seoul South Korea North Korea March August Sunday Church From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Accords, political matters are sovereign ruler&#03 ..

5 hours ago

Russia Urges for Conditions to Launch Palestine-Is ..

8 hours ago

Asif Mehmood for maximum planting trees

8 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives US Secretary of State

8 hours ago

Zimbabwe's central bank caps mobile money transfer ..

8 hours ago

Russia Optimistic About Meeting of Syrian Constitu ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.