South Korea Records Lowest Daily Increase In COVID-19 Cases Since Mid-February - KCDC

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 19th April 2020 | 07:50 AM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Korea has risen by only eight to 10,661 over the past 24 hours, which is the lowest increase since mid-February, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Sunday.

Five of the new infections are imported cases. The number of recoveries has increased to 8,042. Over 12,200 tests are still pending results.

In total, the country has conducted more than 536,000 coronavirus tests.

The number of confirmed cases of the disease in South Korea continues decreasing. On Saturday, the country reported 18 new cases.

Back in February, South Korea declared the highest alert amid the pandemic, telling people to refrain from leaving home. At the same time, the country held parliamentary elections on Wednesday. People were urged to stand one meter apart and wear face masks.

