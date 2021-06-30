South Korea Records Nearly 800 Cases Per Day, New High Since April

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) South Korea's Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Wednesday reported nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases per day for the first time since late April with infection clusters developing in the greater Seoul area.

On Wednesday, local health authorities announced 794 new COVID-19 cases, 759 of which were local. The number is the highest since April 23 when 797 cases were registered.

From July 1, COVID-19 regulations are planned to be softened across the country, however, fears are growing that this could lead to a new wave of infections against the backdrop of the possible spread of the more infectious Delta Plus strain.

As most of the infections are reported in the greater Seoul area, health authorities decided to increase the COVID-19 restrictions for an additional two weeks ” July 14.

If cases will continue to rise, strict restrictions will be reimposed on the country.

Over 15.3 million people have already received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in South Korea and over 4.7 million two doses, however, this number mostly comprises of medical personnel, the elder generation, soldiers, teachers and diplomats.

Vaccinations for residents aged 20-50 are yet to begin.

By September, the country aims to vaccinate 36 million of its 52 million population and achieve herd immunity by November.