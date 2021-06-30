UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Records Nearly 800 Cases Per Day, New High Since April

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 02:50 PM

South Korea Records Nearly 800 Cases Per Day, New High Since April

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) South Korea's Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Wednesday reported nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases per day for the first time since late April with infection clusters developing in the greater Seoul area.

On Wednesday, local health authorities announced 794 new COVID-19 cases, 759 of which were local. The number is the highest since April 23 when 797 cases were registered.

From July 1, COVID-19 regulations are planned to be softened across the country, however, fears are growing that this could lead to a new wave of infections against the backdrop of the possible spread of the more infectious Delta Plus strain.

As most of the infections are reported in the greater Seoul area, health authorities decided to increase the COVID-19 restrictions for an additional two weeks ” July 14.

If cases will continue to rise, strict restrictions will be reimposed on the country.

Over 15.3 million people have already received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in South Korea and over 4.7 million two doses, however, this number mostly comprises of medical personnel, the elder generation, soldiers, teachers and diplomats.

Vaccinations for residents aged 20-50 are yet to begin.

By September, the country aims to vaccinate 36 million of its 52 million population and achieve herd immunity by November.

Related Topics

Immunity Seoul Lead South Korea April July September November Million

Recent Stories

WhatsApp introduces â€˜view onceâ€™ feature on Anr ..

28 minutes ago

PM says no pressure can change or downgrade Pakist ..

45 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $73.34 a barrel T ..

56 minutes ago

Mohammad Rizwan becomes main player of the nationa ..

58 minutes ago

NYUAD researchers map structure of nanobody, revea ..

2 hours ago

Israeli foreign minister says â€˜theyâ€™re here to ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.