South Korea Records Over 57,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Its Highest Surge Yet - KDCA

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) South Korea has detected 57,177 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, the highest number of infections in the country since the beginning of the pandemic, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Tuesday.

The previous highest surge in COVID-19 cases was recorded on Sunday with 56,431 cases.

Of the total of 57,177 new COVID-19 cases, 57,012 are local and 165 are imported from abroad, according to the agency. Seoul recorded as many as 12,453 COVID-19 cases, with the central province of Gyeonggi-do detecting another 17,241 cases.

The agency also said that the number of patients in critical condition as of Tuesday reached 314 people, with 61 deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, South Korea detected 1,462,421 cases with 803,005 recoveries and 7,163 deaths. Already 57.7% of the country's population have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with a booster dose.