South Korea Records Two New COVID-19 Cases As Total Rises To 10,806

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:05 PM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) South Korea has recorded two new cases of COVID-19 over the preceding 24 hours, raising the overall case total to 10,806, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Wednesday.

Only three new cases of the disease were reported by the KCDC on Tuesday. The two new positive tests reported on Wednesday were both imported from abroad, public health officials said.

One person died due to complications from the disease over the preceding 24 hours, raising South Korea's COVID-19 death toll to 255.

In total, 9,333 people have been discharged after undergoing treatment for the disease.

The city of Daegu has been the epicenter of the outbreak in South Korea. In total, 6,856 positive tests have been reported in the southern city since the start of the outbreak, after the disease spread rapidly within a religious community.

Several of the stringent social distancing measures introduced in March to curb the spread of COVID-19 have now been lifted in South Korea.

Citizens are expected to return to their workplaces and schools are slated to gradually begin reopening next week, although the government has asked the population to continue to observe social distancing in public and take the necessary hygiene precautions.

