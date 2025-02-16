South Korea recovers 2 bodies suspected to be from fishing boat fire

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) The South Korean Coast Guard discovered two bodies believed to be from those missing after a fishing boat fire last Thursday, Yonhap news reported on Sunday.

A fishing boat with 11 people on board reportedly caught fire near Buan, some 200 kilometers (124 miles) southwest of Seoul, at 8.39 am local time (1739GMT) last Thursday.

Five people were rescued and seven remain missing, according to officials.

Genetic tests will be carried out on the two bodies recovered to see if they are linked to the boat fire, the coast guard said.

Search operations are ongoing for the remaining missing individuals, officials said.

Earlier, authorities struggled with rescue efforts due to a wind and wave advisory issued for the area.

Firefighting teams were also dispatched to put out the fire.