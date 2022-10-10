UrduPoint.com

South Korea Refuses To Accept North's Pretext For Missile Provocations - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2022 | 02:20 PM

South Korea Refuses to Accept North's Pretext for Missile Provocations - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) North Korea's use of joint US-South Korean military drills as a pretext to conduct new missile launches is unacceptable to Seoul, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Monday, citing an unnamed official of the country's foreign ministry.

In an earlier report, Yonhap said, citing the North Korean state-run news agency KCNA, that Pyongyang staged "ballistic missile launching drills under the simulation of loading tactical nuclear warheads," in order to check and assess its "war deterrent and nuclear counterattack capability," in response to joint US-South Korea military training.

"(South Korea) cannot accept North Korea using the South Korea-U.S. exercises as a pretext to justify unlawful provocations," the official told Yonhap on condition of anonymity, adding that Seoul urges Pyongyang to "immediately stop missile provocations that escalate tension on the Korean Peninsula and in the region.

The official said that the South Korean government will take a "holistic approach", deterring North Korean threats and dissuading its nuclear development through dialogue and diplomacy, as cited in the report.

North Korea has carried out six test launches since September 25 and more than 20 since the start of the year. North Korea has emphasized that its test launches are being carried out in response to the refusal of the US and South Korea to stop joint military drills, which Pyongyang believes threaten regional stability.

