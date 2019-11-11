South Korea Refutes Reports on Plans to Prolong Intelligence-Sharing Pact With Japan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) The South Korean Defense Ministry refuted on Monday media speculations that Seoul was considering overturning its ruling to terminate a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan

In August, Seoul announced the decision to not prolong the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), set to end on November 23, but media reports have recently suggested that there might be a chance for the country to reverse the move.

"So far, [the option to prolong the pact] has not been reviewed, as far as I know", the defense ministry spokeswoman, Choi Hyun-soo, commented on the reports at a briefing on Monday, as cited by the Yonhap news Agency.

Seoul's decision to scrap the pact came in response to Japan's curbing of exports to South Korea in July.

The United States has recommended that its ally cancel the move, however, South Korea wants Japan to review its course in bilateral relations first.

In June 2019, Japanese-South Korean ties suffered a major hit following the South Korean Supreme Court's decision to order compensation from Japanese companies to former Korean workers who were forced into labor during World War II.

Tokyo's position regarding the reparations is that the bilateral 1965 Treaty on Basic Relations had fully resolved the matter. From the Japanese point of view, the court rulings go against previous agreements between the two US allies in the region.