UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Refutes Reports On Plans To Prolong Intelligence-Sharing Pact With Japan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 06:11 PM

South Korea Refutes Reports on Plans to Prolong Intelligence-Sharing Pact With Japan

The South Korean Defense Ministry refuted on Monday media speculations that Seoul was considering overturning its ruling to terminate a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) The South Korean Defense Ministry refuted on Monday media speculations that Seoul was considering overturning its ruling to terminate a military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan.

In August, Seoul announced the decision to not prolong the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), set to end on November 23, but media reports have recently suggested that there might be a chance for the country to reverse the move.

"So far, [the option to prolong the pact] has not been reviewed, as far as I know", the defense ministry spokeswoman, Choi Hyun-soo, commented on the reports at a briefing on Monday, as cited by the Yonhap news Agency.

Seoul's decision to scrap the pact came in response to Japan's curbing of exports to South Korea in July.

The United States has recommended that its ally cancel the move, however, South Korea wants Japan to review its course in bilateral relations first.

In June 2019, Japanese-South Korean ties suffered a major hit following the South Korean Supreme Court's decision to order compensation from Japanese companies to former Korean workers who were forced into labor during World War II.

Tokyo's position regarding the reparations is that the bilateral 1965 Treaty on Basic Relations had fully resolved the matter. From the Japanese point of view, the court rulings go against previous agreements between the two US allies in the region.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Exports Seoul Japan South Korea United States North Korea June July August November 2019 World War Media From Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Price of per kg tomato exceeds value of single US ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ships Shamsheer & Muhafiz Participat ..

19 minutes ago

Azeem Ghumman, Imran Butt hit half-centuries on da ..

22 minutes ago

Al Othaimeen Receives Congratulatory Message from ..

22 minutes ago

Lahore High Court issues notice to IGP Prisons on ..

1 minute ago

Ghulam Abbas, others pay tribute to A Nayyar on hi ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.