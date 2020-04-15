South Korea Registers 27 New COVID-19 Cases For Second Consecutive Day - KCDC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) South Korea has reported 27 new COVID-19 cases in the preceding 24 hours, the third consecutive day in which the daily increase in the number of new positive tests has been below 30, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) announced on Wednesday.

The KCDC also reported a rise of 27 new cases on Tuesday. In total, 10,591 cases of the disease have been reported in South Korea since the start of the outbreak.

The COVID-19 death toll now stands at 225 after three new deaths were reported.

Authorities in South Korea have introduced stringent social distancing measures to combat the spread of the disease. The daily increase in the number of new cases has dropped significantly since 909 new cases were confirmed in a 24-hour period on February 29.

Daegu has been the center of the outbreak in South Korea, with 6,823 cases confirmed since the start of the outbreak after the disease spread through a church community.

Despite the global pandemic, South Korean voters are heading to the polls on Wednesday for parliamentary elections.