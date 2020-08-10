UrduPoint.com
South Korea Registers 3 New Mutated Coronavirus Strains - Reports

South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has detected three new mutated genome sequences of COVID-19, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2020) South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has detected three new mutated genome sequences of COVID-19, the Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

According to Yonhap, the KCDC discovered new mutations in spike proteins, COVID-19's surface proteins that allow the virus to enter host cells and cause infection.

The KCDC registered new mutations among three imported cases two from Uzbekistan and one from Pakistan.

The KCDC said that new mutations are not among the 78,810 viral genome sequences of the virus registered by the World Health Organization.

On Monday, South Korea recorded 28 COVID-19 cases, including 11 imported cases, and the overall tally reached 14,626.

