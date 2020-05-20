South Korea Registers 32 New COVID-19 Cases While Students Return to Schools

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) South Korea's coronavirus case count rose by 32, the highest daily increase in nine days, to 11,110, as students across the country return to schools for the first time this year, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Wednesday.

According to KCDC, 24 new cases are linked to internal transmission, while eight are imported from abroad. Seoul and the capital region, Gyeonggi-do, recorded nine cases each.

At the same time, the number of recoveries rose by 128 to 10,066, meaning that more than 90 percent of patients have been cured of COVID-19, while the death toll remained the same and stood at 263.

In total, the country has conducted over 748,000 coronavirus tests.

One of the new clusters is believed to be linked to a 29-year-old man who visited several nightclubs and bars in Seoul, and later tested positive for COVID-19. Moreover, the authorities have discovered 16 cases with unknown transmission routes over the past two weeks.