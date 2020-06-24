UrduPoint.com
South Korea Registers 51 New COVID-19 Cases in Line With Monthly Averages - Authorities

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) South Korea registered 51 new coronavirus infections continuing steady growth of a few dozen cases daily throughout most of June, the Korea Centers for Disease Control said on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases since the beginning of the outbreak to 12,535 while no new fatalities leave the death toll at 281.

Another 22 people were released from quarantine after negative test results took the number of recovered patients to 10,930 leaving over 1,300 active cases in the country, the daily update showed.

South Korea was one of the first countries outside China to report an infection cluster in late February. Health authorities were able to quickly get a handle on the situation and the infection's spread slowed to a trickle by late April. The daily growth rate has since somewhat picked up. 

