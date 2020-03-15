South Korea Registers Over 70 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Fatalities Over Past Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) South Korea registered 76 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over past day, 120 people were discharged, three died, the health ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Sunday.

"As of 0:00, 15 March 2020, [15:00 GMT Saturday] a total of 8,162 cases have been confirmed with 834 cases discharged from isolation. The newly confirmed cases were 76 in total," the KCDC said.

There were three deaths from the coronavirus registered over the past day, bringing their total number to 75.

According to the KCDC, the number of new cases was under 100 for the first time in the past three weeks. Over 268,000 tests have been conducted so far.

On Wednesday, he World Health Organization declared the spread of the COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 156,000, with over 5,800 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.