Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 07:40 AM

South Korea Registers Record 3,273 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Health Agency

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) South Korea has registered 3,273 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, marking the largest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Saturday.

The previous record was set on August 11 when the country reported about 2,223 new coronavirus cases.

Out of 3,273 new cases, 3,245 are domestic ones and 28 more imported. The largest number of new cases - 1217 ones -  were recorded in Seoul, the central province of Gyeonggi comes next with 1,094 cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Korea stands at 298,402, with 266,414 recoveries. The death toll has increased by 7 to 2,441 people within the past day.

