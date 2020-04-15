South Korea Registers Record-High Turnout of 62.6% in General Vote Despite COVID-19

South Korea sees record-high voter turnout of 62.6 percent moments before the country's first national election held after the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak is set to end, the National Election Commission (NEC) said on its website on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) South Korea sees record-high voter turnout of 62.6 percent moments before the country's first national election held after the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak is set to end, the National Election Commission (NEC) said on its website on Wednesday.

South Korea is the first country in the world to hold the national election amid the pandemic of the novel coronavirus respiratory disease, which has claimed lives of more than 120,000 people across the globe. The Asian nation, however, has apparently managed to contain the spread of the deadly disease and reported less than 30 new cases for three consecutive days.

According to the NEC's latest data, as of 5:00 p.

m. local time (08:00 GMT), 27.5 million people of some 44 million eligible voters cast their ballots in the parliamentary election so far despite the outbreak of the COVID-19. The record-high turnout of 26.69 percent was also registered in the early voting last week.

The latest figures have already exceeded 58-percent turnout registered in the previous parliamentary election four years ago.

Polling stations opened at 6:00 a.m. and are set to close at 6:00 p.m.

Record 35 parties registered their candidates. Voters will pick lawmakers for all 300 seats in the country's parliament � 253 from first-past-the-post Constituencies and 47 from proportional party lists.