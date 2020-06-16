UrduPoint.com
South Korea Regrets Explosion At Liaison Office In Kaesong - Presidential Office

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 04:25 PM

South Korea regrets the explosion of the intra-Korean liaison office in Kaesong and believes that North Korea will bear the consequences of this, a senior security official said

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) South Korea regrets the explosion of the intra-Korean liaison office in Kaesong and believes that North Korea will bear the consequences of this, a senior security official said.

The National Security Council of the country met to discuss the destruction of the liaison office in a joint industrial complex in North Korea. Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday that an explosion could be heard near the Kaesong industrial complex. Pyongyang later confirmed the destruction of the coordination office.

"The government deeply regrets North Korea's unilateral explosion of the building of the joint intra-Korean liaison office built in accordance with the 2018 Panmunjom Declaration. This step annihilated all expectations on the development of intra-Korean ties and setting peace on the Korean peninsula. Our government explains that all the responsibility for everything that happens after it is on North Korea," the official said.

More Stories From World

