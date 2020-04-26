UrduPoint.com
South Korea Reports 10 New Coronavirus Cases, 82 New Recoveries In Past 24 Hours - KCDC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 07:10 AM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) South Korea registered only 10 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours; 82 people recovered in that period, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The total number of recovered individuals now stands at 8,717; the total death toll is at 242, while the total number of confirmed cases in the country is 10,728, KCDC said on Sunday.

In the past 24 hours, nine imported coronavirus cases were registered in South Korea. The total number of COVID-19 tests performed in the country stands at over 575,000.

On Saturday, KCDC said that there were ten new coronavirus cases in South Korea and the death toll was 240. A day earlier, South Korea registered six cases of COVID-19 and no fatalities.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a pandemic on March 11. According to the Johns Hopkins University count, over 1.8 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally and more than 202,000 people have died from COVID-19.

