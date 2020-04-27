South Korea Reports 10 New Coronavirus Cases, One New Death in Past 24 Hours - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) South Korea registered only 10 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours; one person died from COVID-19 in that period, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The total number of coronavirus cases in South Korea now stands at 10,738 while the death toll is 243, KCDC said on Monday. In the past 24 hours, 47 people recovered from COVID-19 in the country; the total number of recovered individuals now stands at 8,764.

Out of the 10 new cases, seven are imported, KCDC said. The country has performed over 582,000 coronavirus tests.

On Sunday, South Korea reported 10 new coronavirus cases and 82 new recoveries. On Saturday, KCDC said that there were ten new coronavirus cases in South Korea and the death toll was 240. A day earlier, South Korea registered six cases of COVID-19 and no fatalities.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a pandemic on March 11. According to the Johns Hopkins University count, over 2.9 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally and more than 206,500 people have died from COVID-19.