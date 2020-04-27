UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Reports 10 New Coronavirus Cases, One New Death In Past 24 Hours - KCDC

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 08:00 AM

South Korea Reports 10 New Coronavirus Cases, One New Death in Past 24 Hours - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) South Korea registered only 10 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours; one person died from COVID-19 in that period, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The total number of coronavirus cases in South Korea now stands at 10,738 while the death toll is 243, KCDC said on Monday. In the past 24 hours, 47 people recovered from COVID-19 in the country; the total number of recovered individuals now stands at 8,764.

Out of the 10 new cases, seven are imported, KCDC said. The country has performed over 582,000 coronavirus tests.

On Sunday, South Korea reported 10 new coronavirus cases and 82 new recoveries. On Saturday, KCDC said that there were ten new coronavirus cases in South Korea and the death toll was 240. A day earlier, South Korea registered six cases of COVID-19 and no fatalities.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a pandemic on March 11. According to the Johns Hopkins University count, over 2.9 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally and more than 206,500 people have died from COVID-19.

Related Topics

World Died South Korea March Sunday From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development urges ..

6 hours ago

Air Arabia operates repatriation flights for Emira ..

6 hours ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 cases surge to 26,917; Keral ..

7 hours ago

NYU Abu Dhabi, Ministry of Culture announce dedica ..

7 hours ago

Abu Dhabi $7 bn multi-tranche bonds listed on ADX

8 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,223 new coronavirus cases

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.