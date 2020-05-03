South Korea Reports 13 New Coronavirus Cases, No New Deaths - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) South Korea registered only 13 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and no new deaths from COVID-19, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The total number of coronavirus cases in South Korea now stands at 10,793 while the death toll is 250, KCDC said on Sunday. In the past 24 hours, 60 people recovered from COVID-19 in the country; the total number of recovered individuals now stands at 9,183.

Out of the 13 new cases, 10 are imported, KCDC said on Sunday. The country has performed over 611,000 coronavirus tests.

On Saturday, KCDC reported six new cases and two new deaths. A week ago, the country had 10,728 confirmed cases and the death toll was 242.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a pandemic on March 11. According to data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center, more than 3.4 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed globally since the start of the pandemic in December of last year. The global death toll from the viral disease stands at over 243,000.