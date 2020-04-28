South Korea Reports 14 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Reaches 244 - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The number of coronavirus infection cases in South Korea has increased to 10,752, with 14 of them confirmed over the past 24 hours, the health ministry's Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Tuesday.

The previous situation report from South Korea on Monday stated 10 new cases adding up to a total of 10,738, including 243 fatalities and 8,764 recoveries.

According to the KCDC update, the death toll has now grown by one to 244. Recoveries count 8,854, with 90 of them registered in the 24-hour period to early Tuesday.

Another 268 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals were later confirmed re-infected.

Of total 14 new cases, the KCDC said 12 had been imported.

South Korea has conducted more than 588,000 coronavirus tests as of Tuesday, as stated in the update.

For over a week now, the number of new infection cases registered in South Korea per day has been an average of 10. There were as few as six new cases last Friday.