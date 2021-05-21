South Korea Reports 1st Post-Vaccination COVID-19 Case - Health Authority

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on Friday confirmed the first breakthrough COVID-19 case, as a fully vaccinated person had contracted the coronavirus.

The breakthrough cases emerge when people test positive for COVID-19 between being administered the first and second vaccine doses or two weeks after full inoculation.

"We have confirmed one case in which more than 14 days have passed either after full vaccination or exposure to the virus," KDCA official Park Young-joon said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

Park warned that such cases would likely surge amid the rolling vaccination drive in the country and reminded that vaccinated people should still wear masks.

South Korea plans to achieve herd immunity by November. So far, over 1.4 million people, or almost 3% of the population, have been fully vaccinated with either the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines. Earlier on Thursday, the East Asian country approved the Moderna vaccine.

