South Korea Reports 2 New Cases Of Bird Flu Among Poultry - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) South Korea on Sunday confirmed two new cases of the highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu at a poultry farm in the southern province of Jeollanam-do, national media reported, citing the country's Ministry of Agriculture, food and Rural Affairs.

According to the ministry, as cited by the Yonhap news agency, there are now a total of 12 cases of the bird flu, which was first detected at a duck farm in the southwestern province of Jeonbuk in late October for the first time since 2018.

The latest cases were identified in samples collected from two duck farms in the province's Yeongam county.

The ministry added that the authorities culled poultry at farms located within three kilometers of the infected duck farm as a preemptive measure.

Bird flu outbreaks have also been recently confirmed in Japan, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, northern Germany and Belgium.

