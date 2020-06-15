UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 09:40 AM

South Korea Reports 37 New COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Remains at 277 - Government

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The number of coronavirus cases in South Korea has increased to 12,121, with 37 of them confirmed over the past 24 hours, the health ministry's Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Monday.

For the past two weeks, the daily increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in South Korea has been within the 30-60 range. The latest situation report on Sunday stated 34 new cases among a total of 12,085, including 277 fatalities and 10,718 recoveries.

As of Monday midnight (15:00, Sunday GMT), the death toll from COVID-19 in South Korea has remained unchanged and the number of recoveries has increased to 10,730, or 88.

5 percent of the cumulative toll of cases, according to the center's report.

Of 37 newly detected cases, the KCDC said 13 had been imported, while 24 were of local transmission. Geographically, seven of them were registered in Seoul, another 10 in the Gyeonggi-do province and eight in the Incheon city, both neighboring the capital, while the rest were scattered across the country.

South Korea has conducted more than 1.1 million coronavirus tests as of Sunday, as stated in the report.

