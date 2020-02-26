UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Reports 41% Rise In COVID-19 Cases To Over 1,200 Amid Outbreak

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 11:45 PM

South Korea Reports 41% Rise in COVID-19 Cases to Over 1,200 Amid Outbreak

South Korea's health officials reported on Wednesday afternoon the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases had reached 1,261, a 41 percent increase compared to the previous day, along with 12 fatalities

MOSCOW/GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) South Korea's health officials reported on Wednesday afternoon the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases had reached 1,261, a 41 percent increase compared to the previous day, along with 12 fatalities.

The United States Forces Korea (USFK) said earlier in the day that the first case of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) among its troops has been detected.

According to a report from the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), 710 of the confirmed cases, have been registered in Daegu, and another 317 cases are in the neighboring North Gyeongsang province. The rest have been detected in various regions, including 49 cases in the country's capital, Seoul.

The news came as South Korea's health authorities started testing over 200,000 followers of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus' branch in the city of Daegu, which has been identified as a hotbed for COVID-19 in the country, according to the Yonhap news agency. The worshipers have previously been told to self-isolate.

Moreover, the South Korean Catholic Church has made a decision to suspend all its public masses amid the coronavirus outbreak, according to Yonhap.

The diocese in Daegu suspended masses one week ago and the rest of dioceses across the country followed suit, the news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Maliki told Sputnik that no extra measures would be placed on pilgrims visiting the West Bank during Easter in April despite recent reports that South Korean pilgrims who visited the area tested positive for the virus upon returning to their homeland. The minister added that Palestinian authorities were working on their own arrangements and procedures to counter the spread of the disease.

The foreign minister also said that no coronavirus cases were detected in Palestine after Korean pilgrims left.

As of Wednesday, the disease outbreak has infected 81,000 people worldwide, roughly 800 more than a day ago, with the death toll now over 2,700. Within the last day, however, over 2,000 patients have recovered from the disease, bringing the recovery total to just over 30,200.

Related Topics

Palestine Bank Daegu Seoul South Korea United States North Korea April Church All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamed bin Zayed witnesses closing ceremony of 18th ..

20 minutes ago

US, Iraqi Armies Conduct Security Operations Aroun ..

13 minutes ago

North Macedonian Confirms 1st Coronavirus Case

13 minutes ago

US Navy Tests First SM-2 Missile From Restarted Pr ..

13 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Wednesday 26 Feb 2020

15 minutes ago

UAE national banks&#039; investments hit AED10.4 b ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.