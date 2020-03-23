UrduPoint.com
South Korea Reports 64 New COVID19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Total Death Toll at 111 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) South Korea registered 64 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours; 250 people have recovered in the same period, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The day before, 98 new coronavirus cases were registered in the country.

There are now 8,961 confirmed coronavirus cases in South Korea, according to KCDC; 111 people have died from the disease. The day before the death toll was 104.

The total number of recovered individuals in South Korea now stands at 3,166.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a pandemic on March 11. Over 330,000 coronavirus cases and more than 14,600 deaths from COVID-19 have been confirmed globally, according to the Johns Hopkins count.

