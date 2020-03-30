UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Reports 78 New COVID19 Cases, Down From 105 The Day Before - KCDC

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 07:40 AM

South Korea Reports 78 New COVID19 Cases, Down From 105 The Day Before - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) South Korea registered 78 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours; 195 people have recovered in the same period, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The day before, 152 new coronavirus cases were registered in the country. There are now 9,661 confirmed coronavirus cases in South Korea, according to KCDC; 158 people have died from the disease. The day before the death toll was 152.

In the past 24 hours, 195 people have recovered from COVID-19 in South Korea. The day before, the country reported on 222 newly-recovered individuals. The total number of recovered individuals in South Korea now stands at 5,228.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a pandemic on March 11. According to the Johns Hopkins University count, over 721,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally and more than 33,900 people have died from COVID-19.

Related Topics

World Died Same South Korea March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed instructs DoH to launch drive-th ..

6 hours ago

Over 220,000 laboratory tests conducted for COVID- ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Iraqi President discuss efforts ..

8 hours ago

UAE reports 102 new COVID-19 cases, three recoveri ..

9 hours ago

Suspension of metro, tram and marine services exte ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Pope Francis discuss developmen ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.