South Korea Reports 78 New COVID19 Cases, Down From 105 The Day Before - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) South Korea registered 78 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours; 195 people have recovered in the same period, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The day before, 152 new coronavirus cases were registered in the country. There are now 9,661 confirmed coronavirus cases in South Korea, according to KCDC; 158 people have died from the disease. The day before the death toll was 152.

In the past 24 hours, 195 people have recovered from COVID-19 in South Korea. The day before, the country reported on 222 newly-recovered individuals. The total number of recovered individuals in South Korea now stands at 5,228.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a pandemic on March 11. According to the Johns Hopkins University count, over 721,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally and more than 33,900 people have died from COVID-19.