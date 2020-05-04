UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 08:00 AM

South Korea Reports 8 New COVID19 Cases, 2 New Deaths - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) South Korea registered eight new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours and two new deaths from COVID-19, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The total number of coronavirus cases in South Korea now stands at 10,801 while the death toll is 252, KCDC said on Monday. The day before, the death toll was 250 and 13 new coronavirus cases were registered across a 24-hour period.

The total number of recovered individuals in South Korea now stands at 9,217 with 34 people having been released from hospitals in the past 24 hours.

On Sunday, South Korea reported 60 new recoveries.

All of the eight new cases reported on Monday are imported, KCDC said. The country has performed over 614,000 coronavirus tests.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a pandemic on March 11. According to data from the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center, more than 3.5 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed globally since the start of the pandemic in December of last year. The global death toll from the viral disease stands at over 247,000.

