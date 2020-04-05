South Korea Reports 81 New COVID19 Cases, Down From 94 The Day Before - KCDC

(@FahadShabbir)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2020) South Korea registered 81 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours; 138 people have recovered in the same period, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

Forty of the newly-registered cases are imported cases, KCDC said on Sunday. The day before, 94 new coronavirus cases were registered in the country.

There are now 10,237 confirmed coronavirus cases in South Korea, according to KCDC; 183 people have died from the disease. The day before the death toll was 177.

In the past 24 hours, 138 people have recovered from COVID-19 in South Korea. The day before, the country reported on 304 newly-recovered individuals. The total number of recovered individuals in South Korea now stands at 6,463.

In South Korea's capital Seoul, 552 coronavirus cases have been confirmed. In the past 24 hours, 24 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the capital city.