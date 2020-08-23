South Korea Reports New Daily High of Almost 400 COVID19 Cases - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) South Korea registered 397 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the first time since the start of March that such a high daily increase was reported, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The total number of coronavirus cases in South Korea now stands at 17,399 while the death toll is 309, KCDC said on Sunday.

In the past two weeks, the daily increase of coronavirus cases in South Korea grew proportionately from 56 to 332, reaching a record 397 cases on Sunday.

The last time that a greater daily increase was reported was on March 7, when 483 new cases were confirmed in South Korea over a 24-hour period.

The number of recovered individuals in South Korea stands at 14,200.

All social gatherings and group meetings with more than 10 participants have been banned in Seoul until the end of this month over an increasing number of infected people, which is primarily associated with the activities of various religious groups, especially the Shincheonji Church of Jesus.