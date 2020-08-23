UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Reports New Daily High Of Almost 400 COVID19 Cases - KCDC

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 10:30 AM

South Korea Reports New Daily High of Almost 400 COVID19 Cases - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2020) South Korea registered 397 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the first time since the start of March that such a high daily increase was reported, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The total number of coronavirus cases in South Korea now stands at 17,399 while the death toll is 309, KCDC said on Sunday.

In the past two weeks, the daily increase of coronavirus cases in South Korea grew proportionately from 56 to 332, reaching a record 397 cases on Sunday.

The last time that a greater daily increase was reported was on March 7, when 483 new cases were confirmed in South Korea over a 24-hour period.

The number of recovered individuals in South Korea stands at 14,200.

All social gatherings and group meetings with more than 10 participants have been banned in Seoul until the end of this month over an increasing number of infected people, which is primarily associated with the activities of various religious groups, especially the Shincheonji Church of Jesus.

Related Topics

Seoul South Korea March Sunday Church From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 23, 2020 in Pakistan

20 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

&#039;UAE endeavouring for peace and love to preva ..

11 hours ago

FO rejects media reports over SROs regarding sanc ..

11 hours ago

Greece Sees Coronavirus Rebound After Reopening Bo ..

11 hours ago

Removal of encroachment on major nullahs from Aug ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.