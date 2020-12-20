South Korea Reports New Daily Record of 1,097 Coronavirus Cases - KDCA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) South Korea has registered a record high number of new coronavirus cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The number of reported new cases stands at 1,097, with 1,072 being local, KDCA said. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Korea stands at 49,665.

The previous daily record of new cases was set last Sunday, when 1,030 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in South Korea over a 24-hour period.

South Korea's coronavirus death toll stands at 674, while the number of recovered individuals is at over 34,700. More than 270 COVID-19 patients are currently in serious condition.

South Korea announced the start of the third wave of the coronavirus infection in the country at the end of November.