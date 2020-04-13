South Korea Reports New Record Low Daily Increase of Coronavirus Cases on Monday - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) South Korea has registered a record low daily increase of coronavirus cases, only 25 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the country in the past 24 hours, three new fatalities were registered, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

A day earlier, 32 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed in South Korea.

The country's total coronavirus death toll currently stands at 217, while the total number of confirmed cases is 10,537.

KCDC said on Monday that 79 new recoveries were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country to 7,447. On Sunday, the total number of recovered individuals in South Korea surpassed 70 percent.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a pandemic on March 11. According to the Johns Hopkins University count, over 1.8 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally and more than 114,000 people have died from COVID-19.