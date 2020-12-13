South Korea Reports Record Daily Increase of Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) More than 1,000 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in South Korea over the past day, which is the highest ever daily increase for the Asian country, South Korean media reported on Sunday, citing the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

According to the KDCA daily update, as cited by the Yonhap news agency, 1,030 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the past day, up from 950 cases from the day before, most of them in Seoul and its outskirts.

South Korea's cumulative COVID-19 tally has now reached 42,766 cases, the update read.

The death toll has increased by two new cases to a total of 580 fatalities.

Recoveries count 31,814, including 321 people who were released from quarantine over the past day.

According to the report, the continuous surge in infections is a consequence of emergence of new clusters as a result of private gatherings and mass assembly in a church and a hospital in Seoul.

Earlier this week, the South Korean authorities increased the social distancing restrictions to the second-highest level in a five-level system. The news agency opined that the continuous spread of the disease might prompt the authorities to toughen up the restrictions even further.