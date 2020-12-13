UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Reports Record Daily Increase Of Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 11:10 AM

South Korea Reports Record Daily Increase of Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) More than 1,000 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in South Korea over the past day, which is the highest ever daily increase for the Asian country, South Korean media reported on Sunday, citing the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

According to the KDCA daily update, as cited by the Yonhap news agency, 1,030 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed over the past day, up from 950 cases from the day before, most of them in Seoul and its outskirts.

South Korea's cumulative COVID-19 tally has now reached 42,766 cases, the update read.

The death toll has increased by two new cases to a total of 580 fatalities.

Recoveries count 31,814, including 321 people who were released from quarantine over the past day.

According to the report, the continuous surge in infections is a consequence of emergence of new clusters as a result of private gatherings and mass assembly in a church and a hospital in Seoul.

Earlier this week, the South Korean authorities increased the social distancing restrictions to the second-highest level in a five-level system. The news agency opined that the continuous spread of the disease might prompt the authorities to toughen up the restrictions even further.

Related Topics

Assembly Seoul South Korea North Korea Sunday Church Media From Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE-India food security cooperation h ..

56 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 13, 2020 in Pakistan

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Israel to sign football cooperation agreement ..

10 hours ago

&#039;Unified Tourism Identity elevates UAE&#039;s ..

11 hours ago

Firdous criticizes PDM leadership for playing with ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.