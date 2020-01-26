UrduPoint.com
South Korea Reports Third Case Of Novel Coronavirus - Health Authorities

Umer Jamshaid 14 hours ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 07:10 AM

South Korea Reports Third Case of Novel Coronavirus - Health Authorities

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) A third case of the new coronavirus has been registered in South Korea, the country's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reports.

The patient is a 54-year old citizen of South Korea, who had lived in China's Wuhan, where the current coronavirus outbreak started, but returned to South Korea on January 20. The patient has been isolated and laboratory data has confirmed that he had contracted the new strain of coronavirus, 2019-nCoV.

According to KCDC, another patient with similar symptoms is currently being checked.

Earlier this week, KCDC confirmed South Korea's second coronavirus case. The patient in question had worked in Wuhan.

According to the Chinese health authorities there are currently over 1,970 confirmed coronavirus cases in China, while the death toll stands at 56.

China's National Health Committee said on Saturday that it had sent 1,230 doctors to help contain the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, the city where the current outbreak started in December and also the current epicenter of the disease.

Apart from China and South Korea, confirmed cases of the new coronavirus have been recorded in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, Vietnam, Singapore, Nepal, France, the United States and Australia. The Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto said on Saturday that one of its patients had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

