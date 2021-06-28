South Korea Resolves to Build Interceptor System Against North Korea Missiles- Reports

UrduPoint.com
Mon 28th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) South Korea has resolved to protect its essential infrastructure from aerial security threats from its Korean neighbor by developing an Israeli-like Iron Dome interceptor system, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday.

According to the military officials, as cited by the media, most of the estimated 1,000 artillery pieces and multiple rocket launchers deployed by Pyongyang on the border between the two Koreas are targeted at Seoul.

"The project is designed to secure an interceptor system with our own technologies to boost our capabilities of countering enemies' long-range artillery threats so as to protect core facilities and military and security infrastructure," Defense Acquisition Program Administration was quoted as saying.

Last year, the South Korean defense ministry planned to build a long-term air defense system to detect and destroy threats, such as short-range missiles, artillery shells, and crewless aerial vehicles.

An estimated 2.89 trillion won (US$2.56 billion) was approved for the interceptor system and is expected to begin next year and be completed around 2035.

Seoul also plans to upgrade F-35A next-generation fighter airplanes through a government-to-government foreign military sale (FMS) deal with the US to beef up its defense.

Amid stalled denuclearization talks with the United States and a lack of progress in inter-Korean relations, the North Korean military buildup has been intense, which prompts its Southern neighbor to embark on a self-help strategy to reinforce its defense system.

