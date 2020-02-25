UrduPoint.com
South Korea, Russia Consulting On Ways To Expand Cooperation - Ambassador In Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 11:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) South Korea and Russia are consulting on ways to boost cooperation, especially on the economy, South Korean Ambassador to Russia Lee Sok-bae said on Tuesday.

"At the moment, South Korean and Russian governments are holding very close and great consultations in order to expand [ties], in particular practical and economic cooperation between the two countries," Lee told reporters at a reception of the South Korean Embassy in Moscow.

He noted that the sides were paying particular attention to improving and strengthening such cooperation in Russia's Far East.

"I am absolutely sure that this year we will have very concrete results of our talks regarding strengthening of economic cooperation Russia's Far East," Lee said.

The diplomat cited an industrial complex in the Primorsky Territory and modernization of the Zvezda shipyard as examples of such cooperation.

"We also have another big and positive project on cooperation in healthcare. At the moment, Seoul National University Bundang Hospital is actively consulting and negotiating with the Skolkovo Innovative Center and [its] International Medical Cluster," Lee noted.

The diplomat also expressed hope for "a great outcome" of the celebrations of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Russia and South Korea.

"In order to ensure stable and long-term relationship between the two countries it is important to deepen mutual understanding between their peoples. That it why South Korean and Russian governments are planning to hold various cultural events," Lee noted.

More than 180 events have been planned for 2020 as part of the Seoul-Moscow mutual exchanges year program, Russian Ambassador to South Korea Andrey Kulik told Sputnik last week.

