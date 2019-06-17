South Korea-Russia Trade Grew by 50% in Q1 2019 to $6.2Bln Year-on-Year - Foreign Minister

- Home
The trade between South Korea and Russia grew by 50% to $6.2 billion in the first quarter of 2019, compared to the same period in 2018, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Monday
"Despite the growing uncertainty in the global economy, the trade turnover between our countries amounted to $6.
23 billion in the first quarter of this year, which is 50 percent higher compared to the same period of the previous year," the minister said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
Kang remarked that "the humanitarian exchange between our countries reached a record level" in 2018.
The minister added that the bilateral relations between the two countries were developing steadily.