South Korea-Russia Trade Grew by 50% in Q1 2019 to $6.2Bln Year-on-Year - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) The trade between South Korea and Russia grew by 50% to $6.2 billion in the first quarter of 2019, compared to the same period in 2018, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Monday.

"Despite the growing uncertainty in the global economy, the trade turnover between our countries amounted to $6.

23 billion in the first quarter of this year, which is 50 percent higher compared to the same period of the previous year," the minister said at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Kang remarked that "the humanitarian exchange between our countries reached a record level" in 2018.

The minister added that the bilateral relations between the two countries were developing steadily.