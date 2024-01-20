South Korea Salvage Asian Cup Draw As Bahrain Leave It Late
Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2024 | 11:10 PM
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2024) South Korea avoided a major Asian Cup upset with a last-gasp 2-2 draw against Jordan on Saturday as Bahrain also left it late to blow open Group E.
One day after Iraq beat tournament favourites Japan, the Koreans needed an injury-time own goal to salvage a point after Jordan had roared back from an early Son Heung-min penalty.
In the later match in Qatar, Bahrain scored in the 95th minute to beat Malaysia 1-0.
"We expected a difficult game and we got a difficult game," said South Korean coach Jurgen Klinsmann, whose side need a draw in their last group game on Thursday against bottom side Malaysia to guarantee they reach the last 16.
"After the leading goal we took the tempo out of the game, which was not very good, and we lost a lot of one-on-one battles," said Klinsmann, a World Cup winner with Germany as a player.
"Those are the games that you learn a lot from."
South Korea are trying to win the Asian Cup for the first time in 64 years and Son fired them in front from the spot in the ninth minute.
But a Park Yong-woo own goal and a Yazan Al-Naimat strike put Jordan ahead at half-time.
South Korea did not look like scoring for much of the second half but grabbed an equaliser when Yazan Al-Arab deflected Hwang In-beom's shot into his own net in the first minute of injury time.
"It's important to see that when things don't work out how the players react," said Klinsmann.
"That was what I was really pleased with."
Skipper Son dismissed the idea that the pressure of trying to win the title after so long had got to him and his team-mates.
"There's always pressure when you play for Spurs or the national team because everybody's watching you," the Tottenham attacker told beIN sports.
"I always deal well with the pressure, I love the pressure."
Recent Stories
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
Pakistan seeks friendly ties with all countries: Caretaker PM
Shaheen reveals reason behind consecutive fourth loss against New Zealand.
ATC adjourns bail pleas of Shah Mahmood Qureshi,Sheikh Rasheed until Jan 24
LPG prices surge once again during winter season
More Stories From World
-
Israel's relentless attacks on Gaza kill two mothers every hour: UN Women1 hour ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations result1 hour ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations table1 hour ago
-
Hector dominates Shiffrin for Jasna GS win, Vhlova out for season2 hours ago
-
European crew arrives at ISS on private mission2 hours ago
-
Sarrazin revels in double Kitzbuehel downhill delight2 hours ago
-
Stressed Swiatek laments shock early exit from Australian Open2 hours ago
-
Sarrazin revels in double Kitzbuehel downhill delight3 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results3 hours ago
-
Top seed Swiatek dumped out of Australian Open as Alcaraz shines4 hours ago
-
Hector dominates Shiffrin for Jasna giant slalom win, Vhlova crashes4 hours ago
-
13 students dead in China school fire: state media4 hours ago