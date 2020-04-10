South Korea Says 91 Recovered Patients Test Positive Again for Coronavirus - Reports

More than 91 patients who had recovered from coronavirus infection have tested positive again at a later time, the Korean Center for Disease Control (KCDC) said Friday

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2020) More than 91 patients who had recovered from coronavirus infection have tested positive again at a later time, the Korean Center for Disease Control (KCDC) said Friday.

State news agency Yonhap cited KCDC Director-General Jeong Eun-kyeong as saying that 91 people who have been released from quarantine after two tests showed negative results have come down with the disease again.

It is unclear whether the people were reinfected or, more likely, the virus had died down but was later reactivated, Yonhap reported from the daily news conference at the KCDC.

The agency said that epidemiological investigations are still underway to pinpoint the phenomenon at work.

Resurgent COVID-19 infection poses threats on several fronts, namely putting a dent in hopes that recovered patients may have developed resistant antibodies against the novel virus.

If the possibility for re-infection is established, the prospect of repeat outbreaks remains a possibility.

Otherwise, this may point to deficient tests, thereby meaning South Korea is in the dark about the true figures of its battle against COVID-19.

South Korea joins China as being among the first few countries to slow down their reported number of infections down to a crawl, with only 30 cases reported Friday for the first time since February.