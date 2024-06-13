Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) South Korea said Thursday it was "closely watching" preparations by Russian President Vladimir Putin for an expected visit to its arch-foe North Korea.

North Korea and Russia are both under international sanctions, and have deepened ties since the latter invaded Ukraine in 2022.

North Korea has been accused of providing arms to Russia for its war in Ukraine, allegations the Kremlin has branded as "absurd".

Neither side has confirmed an itinerary for Putin's expected visit.

"The government is closely watching President Putin's preparations for his visit to North Korea," South Korea's foreign ministry said.