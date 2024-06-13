South Korea Says 'closely Watching Putin's Preparations' To Visit North
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2024 | 04:30 PM
Seoul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) South Korea said Thursday it was "closely watching" preparations by Russian President Vladimir Putin for an expected visit to its arch-foe North Korea.
"The government is closely watching President Putin's preparations for his visit to North Korea," South Korea's foreign ministry said.
Earlier Thursday, a senior official at the South Korean president's office said Putin was expected to visit North Korea "in a few days".
North Korea and Russia are both under heavy sanctions, and have deepened ties since the latter invaded Ukraine in 2022. Pyongyang has been accused of providing arms to Russia for its war in Ukraine.
Neither side has confirmed the itinerary of Putin's visit. The Kremlin has told Russian state-run media last month that a visit was "being prepared".
Recent Stories
Pakistan weather during Eid-ul-Azha holidays
Finance Minister optimistic on Pakistan-IMF talks
PCB chairman calls for support for national team amid T20 World Cup 2024
PM proposes formation of committee to resolve political issues
Girl raped in Lahore by doctor she met through matrimonial app
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
More Stories From World
-
Leather products exhibition opens in west Afghanistan5 minutes ago
-
Hajj 2024: 2.5mln pilgrims begin sacred journey for Divine forgiveness, blessings on Friday15 minutes ago
-
China unveils rules for fair competition reviews15 minutes ago
-
Italy's premier kicks off G7 summit to discuss global issues, Ukraine, Mideast25 minutes ago
-
Swiss govt hit by cyberattack ahead of Ukraine peace summit34 minutes ago
-
Juventus appoint former PSG, Italy player Thiago Motta as new head coach35 minutes ago
-
South Korea says 'closely watching Putin's preparations' to visit North55 minutes ago
-
French citizen Louis Arnaud held in Iran arrives in Paris55 minutes ago
-
EU proposes additional tariff on Chinese electric car1 hour ago
-
EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws1 hour ago
-
EU court fines Hungary for not following asylum laws1 hour ago
-
Argentines battle police as Milei reforms clear Senate hurdle1 hour ago