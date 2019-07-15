South Korea Says Detected 3 Abandoned N. Korean Boats in National Waters Over Weekend

The South Korean authorities detected three unattended North Korean boats in its territorial waters over the past weekend, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) The South Korean authorities detected three unattended North Korean boats in its territorial waters over the past weekend, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Monday.

According to the South Korean officials, the boats were found off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula.

"Upon spotting them, the authorities examined the boats to rule out suspicions of espionage.

Then, the military used larger naval vessels to destroy them, in accordance with due guidelines, as towing submerged vessels is almost impossible and worthless," a JCS officer was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

The drifting unmanned vessels are regularly detected by the South Korean authorities and are believed to participate in illegal fishery in South Korea's waters. The violations reportedly result from North Korea's decision to sell fishery rights in its own waters to China.