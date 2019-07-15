UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Says Detected 3 Abandoned N. Korean Boats In National Waters Over Weekend

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 04:42 PM

South Korea Says Detected 3 Abandoned N. Korean Boats in National Waters Over Weekend

The South Korean authorities detected three unattended North Korean boats in its territorial waters over the past weekend, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2019) The South Korean authorities detected three unattended North Korean boats in its territorial waters over the past weekend, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Monday.

According to the South Korean officials, the boats were found off the east coast of the Korean Peninsula.

"Upon spotting them, the authorities examined the boats to rule out suspicions of espionage.

Then, the military used larger naval vessels to destroy them, in accordance with due guidelines, as towing submerged vessels is almost impossible and worthless," a JCS officer was quoted as saying by the Yonhap news agency.

The drifting unmanned vessels are regularly detected by the South Korean authorities and are believed to participate in illegal fishery in South Korea's waters. The violations reportedly result from North Korea's decision to sell fishery rights in its own waters to China.

Related Topics

China South Korea North Korea From

Recent Stories

Meet Wahab – Milkman’s son and Madrassah stude ..

2 minutes ago

Human Rights Group Says Alarmed Over Decreasing Fu ..

19 seconds ago

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) revenues to surge t ..

21 seconds ago

Russian Gov't Made No Decisions on Tax Exemptions ..

25 seconds ago

China appreciates Pakistan, other countries for sh ..

4 minutes ago

UK's new bank note to feature mathematician Turing ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.