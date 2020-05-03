South Korea Says Gunshots Fired From North at Guard Post in Demilitarized Zone - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) Multiple gunshots have been fired from North Korea, hitting a South Korean guard post inside the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the South Korean Yonhap news Agency reports citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

"We are taking actions via inter-Korean communication lines to grasp the detailed situation and to prevent any further incidents. And we also maintain a necessary readiness posture," the JCS said on Sunday, as quoted by Yonhap.

The guard post that came under attack on Sunday morning is located in the central South Korean border town of Cheorwon in Gangwon Province.

JCS said that the South Korean military fired back twice after broadcasting warnings. No casualties or damage were reported on the South Korean side.