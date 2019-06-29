UrduPoint.com
South Korea Says No Decision Yet On Kim-Trump Meeting At Demilitarized Zone

Sat 29th June 2019 | 10:20 AM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) The South Korean presidential administration said on Saturday that no decision had been made concerning US President Donald Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his visit to the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) as part of the South Korean trip.

Earlier in the day, Trump in a Twitter post invited Kim to meet at the DMZ, as he will be visiting South Korea following his visit to Japan for the ongoing G20 summit in Osaka. Trump subsequently said he "put out a feeler," adding that if Kim would want to meet, he would be "at the border." Trump noted that they will be able to see each other for two minutes.

"Nothing has been decided by now," the presidential administration's spokesperson said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The spokesperson noted that Seoul's stance on the resumption of US-North Korea dialogue remained unchanged.

"We want the dialogue between the United States and North Korea to resume," the spokesperson pointed out.

Earlier this week, US envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun said at a meeting with his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon that Washington was ready to resume its denuclearization talks with Pyongyang in a simultaneous and parallel manner.

Moreover, South Korean media outlets cited the country's President Moon Jae-in as saying that the United States and North Korea discussed holding the third Trump-Kim summit via a back channel. However, Pyongyang reportedly denied the claims.

Kim and Trump have been engaged in talks aimed at denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula for months. In June 2018, the two leaders expressed commitment for the denuclearization at their landmark bilateral meeting in Singapore. The next round of talks, held in February in Vietnam, however, ended abruptly without any agreement.

