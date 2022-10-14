South Korea Says North Continues Military Drills Near Maritime Border

North Korea has continued artillery exercises near the buffer zone in the Sea of Japan and the Yellow Sea after the morning shelling and test launch, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) North Korea has continued artillery exercises near the buffer zone in the Sea of Japan and the Yellow Sea after the morning shelling and test launch, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Friday.

Early Friday, North Korea fired 170 artillery shells toward the Sea of Japan and the Yellow Sea and launched a short-range ballistic missile. The missile flew over 400 miles before falling outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

"Today, October 14, our armed forces are taking measures, having recorded starting at 5 p.m. 17:00 (08:00 GMT) about 80 artillery shells fired into the East Sea from Jangjon in the North Korean province of Kangwon; and after 5:20 p.m. about 200 shells and numerous water columns from Haeju Bay to Jangsan Cape in the Yellow Sea," the JCS said in a statement.

The shells fell to the north of the demarcation line, the South Korean military believes.

South Korea demanded that North stop the drills and reiterated that artillery shelling within buffer zones in the Sea of Japan and the Yellow Sea was a violation of the 2018 bilateral military agreement and "a threat to peace and security not only of the Korean Peninsula but also of the entire international community.

The inter-Korean military agreement was signed at the summit between the leaders of the two countries in September 2018. The agreement was aimed at preventing military confrontation on the Korean Peninsula and in particular, established buffer zones based on the Military Demarcation Line on land and on the Northern Limit Line at sea.

Earlier on Friday, the North Korean military reported that the South Korean army carried out artillery fire for about 10 hours near one of its forward defense areas the day prior. North Korean troops have taken "strong military countermeasures" in response to what they considered South's provocations, a spokesperson for the North Korean General Staff said, adding that they had sent a "stern warning" to the South Korean military.

Pyongyang has carried out eight test launches since September 25 and over 25 since the beginning of 2022. North Korea has emphasized that its test launches are being carried out in response to the refusal of South Korea and Japan to stop joint military drills with the US, which Pyongyang believes threaten regional stability.

An episode of an exchange of artillery shelling between South and North Koreas on October 23, 2010, left two South Korean soldiers killed and 17 injured.