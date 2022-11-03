South Korea Says North Fired 80 Artillery Shells Into Sea - Reports

South Korea's joint chiefs of staff say that the North fired a barrage of 80 artillery shells into the sea to its east on Thursday, hours after launching multiple ballistic missiles off the coast, South Korean media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) South Korea's joint chiefs of staff say that the North fired a barrage of 80 artillery shells into the sea to its east on Thursday, hours after launching multiple ballistic missiles off the coast, South Korean media reported.

North Korea fired off the shells starting 11:30 p.m. (14:30GMT), the South Korean military was cited as saying by Yonhap news agency.

They reportedly fell into the military buffer zone.

The North fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile and two short-range missiles into the Sea of Japan followed by more short-range missiles.

The test launches come amid some of the largest military air drills ever staged by South Korea and the United States that Pyongyang sees as a preparation for invasion. The five-day joint exercise was due to end on Friday but was extended into the weekend after the North fired the first salvo.