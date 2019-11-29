UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Says To Hold 7th Round Of Talks On Export Policies With Japan In December

Umer Jamshaid 44 seconds ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 08:30 AM

South Korea Says to Hold 7th Round of Talks on Export Policies With Japan in December

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Seoul and Tokyo agreed to hold the seventh round of their talks on trade curbs in December, South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on Friday.

"The sides agreed to hold the seventh round of talks on Tokyo's export policies during the third week of December ... Before that, in Austria's Vienna, a working meeting on the level of department heads will be held on December 4," the ministry's spokesperson said during a briefing on the results of a bilateral meeting in Seoul.

Last week, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Seoul and Tokyo had agreed to coordinate their efforts for organizing a meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the trilateral summit with China, that was scheduled for December.

Relations between the two Asian countries have been strained since July, when a South Korean court ruled that Japanese companies must pay reparations to former Korean workers who were forced into labor during World War II by the Japanese Empire.

The tensions further escalated after Japan introduced limitations on the exports of chemicals widely used by South Korea's electronics industry. Additionally, Tokyo removed Seoul from its list of trading partners with preferential rights.

South Korea initially planned to withdraw from an intelligence-sharing agreement with Japan. However, Seoul reversed its decision earlier in November.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exports China Vienna Tokyo Seoul Austria Japan South Korea North Korea July November December World War From Agreement Industry Asia Court

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid receives New Zealand Deputy Prim ..

8 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to Austrian Pr ..

9 hours ago

Five convicted in RBOD land fraud case

8 hours ago

PAC body expresses displeasure over State Bank of ..

8 hours ago

Punjab Assembly extends validity period of four or ..

9 hours ago

Eleven persons injured in road accident near Musli ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.