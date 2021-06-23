South Korea's chief nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, during a phonecall on Wednesday with his Chinese counterpart Liu Xiaoming, solicited China's participation in bringing North Korea back to the discussion table, the Yonhap news agency reported citing the foreign ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) South Korea 's chief nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, during a phonecall on Wednesday with his Chinese counterpart Liu Xiaoming, solicited China 's participation in bringing North Korea back to the discussion table, the Yonhap news agency reported citing the foreign ministry.

According to reports, Noh's call was prompted by US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim's visit to Seoul for talks with South Korean and Japanese colleagues to discuss ways to resume relations with Pyongyang.

During their conversation, the duo "discussed joint efforts between South Korea and China to advance the process toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and building permanent peace in the region," the ministry said as quoted by the media.

Liu reiterated Beijing's commitment to such cooperation through a constructive role, the ministry said.

In order to foster smooth relations between the two Korean countries, the joint working group, set up in 2018 to coordinate the approach of the US and South Korea toward the North's denuclearization, which Pyongyang condemned, has been dissolved.�