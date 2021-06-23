UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Seeks China's Participation In Nuclear Dialogue With Pyongyang - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 30 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 02:50 PM

South Korea Seeks China's Participation in Nuclear Dialogue With Pyongyang - Reports

South Korea's chief nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, during a phonecall on Wednesday with his Chinese counterpart Liu Xiaoming, solicited China's participation in bringing North Korea back to the discussion table, the Yonhap news agency reported citing the foreign ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) South Korea's chief nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, during a phonecall on Wednesday with his Chinese counterpart Liu Xiaoming, solicited China's participation in bringing North Korea back to the discussion table, the Yonhap news agency reported citing the foreign ministry.

According to reports, Noh's call was prompted by US Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim's visit to Seoul for talks with South Korean and Japanese colleagues to discuss ways to resume relations with Pyongyang.

During their conversation, the duo "discussed joint efforts between South Korea and China to advance the process toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and building permanent peace in the region," the ministry said as quoted by the media.

Liu reiterated Beijing's commitment to such cooperation through a constructive role, the ministry said.

In order to foster smooth relations between the two Korean countries, the joint working group, set up in 2018 to coordinate the approach of the US and South Korea toward the North's denuclearization, which Pyongyang condemned, has been dissolved.�

Related Topics

China Nuclear Visit Beijing Pyongyang Seoul South Korea North Korea 2018 Media

Recent Stories

Khawaja Asif secures bail in assets beyond means c ..

2 minutes ago

COAS pays three-day official visit to Azerbaijan

9 minutes ago

CORRECTION - Russia Reserves Right to Use Nuclear ..

23 seconds ago

Coronaviris claims 13 lives, 110 new cases reporte ..

25 seconds ago

With 26 FATF action plans implemented, no justific ..

26 seconds ago

Myanmar Attempts to Restore Democratic System Afte ..

28 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.